Daniel Vettori hails World Cup captains Eoin Morgan and Kane Williamson

By AFP

LONDON: Former New Zealand captain Daniel Vettori says it is fitting to see "great leaders" Eoin Morgan and Kane Williamson going head to head for the World Cup trophy at Lord's on Sunday.

Morgan has made England the most-feared one-day international side since an embarrassingly early exit in 2015 while Williamson has built on the legacy of Brendon McCullum, whose team were losing finalists four years ago.

England thumped Australia by eight wickets to reach Sunday's final while New Zealand shocked fancied India, winning their last-four clash by 18 runs.

"It's a chance to watch two really great leaders," Vettori wrote in a column for the International Cricket Council.

"Kane inherited from Brendon McCullum and put his stamp on things -- he and Morgan lead in a similar way, they read the game exceptionally well and you enjoy sitting back and watching them."

Vettori said both captains had the ability to think on their feet and had been at their best in the semi-finals.

"Both will admit that you become a good captain when you have a good bowling attack, which they both have, but they'll utilise that group in the best way they can," he added.

"These two have probably been the best captains in this tournament and it's fitting to see them face each other in the final."

Vettori believes New Zealand's experience of playing in the 2015 final will be valuable against the in-form hosts.

"Williamson, (Ross) Taylor and Martin Guptill were there in 2015, so to have three of the top four batters knowing what it's like is really key, particularly with the experience they possess," he said.

"They can replay what they went through four years ago, the emotion and experience is unique, and there are very few people who get to play in back-to-back World Cup finals."