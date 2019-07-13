Home Sport ICC World Cup News

South Africa didn't have chance to win World Cup without you: Yuvraj Singh tells AB de Villiers

Indian skipper Virat Kohli also lent support to his IPL teammate saying de Villiers is the 'most honest and committed man he knows'.

Published: 13th July 2019 11:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th July 2019 11:22 AM   |  A+A-

Yuvraj Singh(L) and AB de Villiers

Yuvraj Singh(L) and AB de Villiers (File photo| AP)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: "There was never a chance for South Africa to win this World Cup without you," said former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh to former Proteas captain AB de Villiers after he cleared the controversy regarding his selection in the showpiece event being held in England and Wales.

During the ongoing World Cup, there were rumours that de Villiers, who retired from international cricket in May 2018, had expressed his desire to come out of retirement and play for the Proteas in the 2019 edition of the prestigious quadrennial event. However, on Friday, de Villiers came out with a clarification saying he never made any demand to be included in the national squad for the World Cup.

Reacting to his post on Instagram, Yuvraj said: "My dear friend and legend, your one of the nicest guys I've ever played cricket with an absolute gem of a person! There was never a chance for SA in this World Cup to win without you! It is your country's loss no to have you in the squad not yours. The bigger the player more the criticism! We all know what a gentleman you are. #respect."

Indian skipper Virat Kohli also lent support to his IPL teammate saying de Villiers is the "most honest and committed man I know".

"My brother you are the most honest and committed man I know. It's been unfortunate to see this happen to you. But know that we stand with you and believe in you. Seeing people enter your personal space has been sad to see and uncalled for. More love and power to you and your beautiful family. Me and Anushka are always here for you guys," Kohli wrote.

Stay up to date on all the latest News news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
AB de Villiers World Cup 2019 ICC World Cup 2019 Cricket World Cup 2019 2019 World Cup 2019 Cricket World Cup Yuvraj Singh Virat Kohli
Water Crisis
The train carrying water from Jolarpettai to Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Train carrying water from Jolarpettai arrives in parched Chennai ​
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Groundwater in Telangana dips to alarming levels
Women collecting unclean water from a water tank in Dharamgarh
Water worry for Odisha's Dharamgarh residents
A majority of owners said their source of water was private tankers, which fetch groundwater from places such as Madhavaram, Redhills, and Vichoor. (Photo | D Sampathkumar, EPS)
Residents flock round the clock to 'water shops' in Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kiran Mazumdar Shaw (Photo | EPS)
In Conversation | Kiran Mazumdar Shaw on APJ Abdul Kalam, healthcare, politics and more
Samsung M40
OH MY GIZMO | Is Samsung M40 the best phone under Rs 20000?
Gallery
chandrayaan_2_gfx-1
All you need to know about Chandrayaan-2
In an effort to boost online transactions, State Bank of India (SBI) has announced that it will waive off The Real-Time Gross Settlement (RTGS) and National Electronic Funds Transfer (NEFT) charges for internet, mobile banking customers and YONO app us
Are you an SBI account holder? Here's good news for you!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp