Queen salutes England after World Cup glory

England won the tournament for the first time by scoring more boundaries than New Zealand after both the regulation match and a rare Super Over finished tied at Lord's.

Queen Elizabeth II

Queen Elizabeth II (File Photo | AP)

By AFP

LONDON: The Queen sent her congratulations to England's World Cup winners after their incredible triumph against New Zealand on Sunday.

Celebrating the victory, the Queen wrote: "Prince Philip and I send our warmest congratulations to the England Men's Cricket team after such a thrilling victory in today's World Cup final.

"I also extend my commiserations to the runners-up New Zealand, who competed so admirably in today's contest and throughout the tournament."

Britain's Royal Mail postal service announced it would mark both the World Cup win and England's victory at the 2017 Women's World Cup with a series of special stamps.

The Royal Mail will also decorate 15 post boxes in white with a stylised gold cricket bat, ball and bat to make the achievement of both England teams at the host grounds and in locations of importance to men's captain Eoin Morgan and 2017 women's skipper Heather Knight.

The paintwork will be in place for three months and will be complemented by permanent gold plaques.

In 2012, Royal Mail painted some of its red post boxes gold to celebrate every British gold medal during the London 2012 Olympic Games and Paralympic Games. 

