Take up baking, not sport: Jimmy Neesham to kids after World Cup loss

Published: 15th July 2019 02:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th July 2019 02:06 PM   |  A+A-

Jimmy Neesham. (Photo | AP)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: New Zealand all-rounder Jimmy Neesham was left shattered after their narrow defeat in a nerve-wrecking final of the 2019 World Cup at the hands of England.

On Sunday, the scores were levelled twice in the game -- one after the allotted 100 overs and the other after the Super Over at the iconic Lord's. In the end, it was the superior boundary count which saw England have their hands on the coveted trophy for the very first time. 

Two dramatic run-outs in the final over of England's innings took the game into a Super Over with the scores tied on 241. England held their nerve, levelling the scores on the final ball of the deciding over, and then edged ahead on the boundary count to be crowned men's world champions for the first time. 

Neesham, who came into bat in the Super Over, expressed gratitude towards the fans for their support, but also advised children not to take up sports.

He first tweeted congratulating England, saying that he hoped to not remember the last half hour of the World Cup finals over the next decade.

"That hurts. Hopefully there's a day or two over the next decade where I don't think about that last half hour. Congratulations England, well deserved," he tweeted. 

He then tweeted thanking all the fans for their support: "Thank you to all the supporters that came out today. We could hear you the whole way. Sorry we couldn't deliver what you so badly wanted."

And then he tweeted advising children not to take up sport. "Kids, don't take up sport. Take up baking or something. Die at 60 really fat and happy."

