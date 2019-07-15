Home Sport ICC World Cup News

World Cup final was a bit unfair on New Zealand: Cheteshwar Pujara

England had 22 fours and two sixes to New Zealand's 16 boundaries, tying the match and the ensuing Super Over before winning on boundary count.

Published: 15th July 2019 05:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th July 2019 05:24 PM   |  A+A-

Cheteshwar Pujara

Indian batsman Cheteshwar Pujara (File | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: India's Test specialist Cheteshwar Pujara Monday said it was a "bit unfair" on New Zealand to finish second best after England were adjudged the World Cup winners on boundary count following an edge-of-the-seat final at Lord's.

England had 22 fours and two sixes to New Zealand's 16 boundaries, tying the match and the ensuing Super Over before winning on boundary count.

"I felt there were no losers in the final. Both teams should have shared the trophy. But then it is up to ICC to decide, to come up with ideas. It has never ever happened in a World Cup final before, so I am not sure about the rules," Pujara said on the sidelines of a sports conclave organised by Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) here.

"But it can be a bit unfair for New Zealand because they played so well but ultimately it was a great game of cricket and I'm sure this game will be remembered for the time to come."

India's number four position was a subject of constant debate during the World Cup and Pujara said though he would have loved to take that spot in the squad, he is now looking forward to future assignments.

"It would have been nice to be a part of the Indian World Cup team but it is something in the past. I am looking forward to the future opportunities and hope to be part of West Indies and Test championship, the focus will be on that. Unfortunately we lost in the semifinals but we will learn from it."

ALSO READ | England 'mistakenly' awarded extra run in World Cup final: Simon Taufel

Asked if he thinks he deserves a place in the shorter format, Pujara said: "Of course, see I have been performing well in Tests and so I think I have the capacity to play in the shorter format of the game. I am improving my skills in ODIs and T20Is and in domestic matches I have got the results also. So I want to play all the format."

India will be touring West Indies for two Tests, three T20Is and three ODIs, beginning August 3 and Pujara said he has already started his preparation for the series.

"I have already started my preparation for West Indies. I will be playing some of the league games in India and we have a week's time before travelling to West Indies and we will be preparing there as well. We also have a practice game there," he said.

"In terms of preparation, I am already practising at home, what I have to do to be successful in West Indies, also in terms of fitness.

"So I am having such conditions which could be there in West Indies. You might have fast pitches there where you have to adjust to the pace and bounce, so I'm preparing in such conditions."

Asked if he would be playing County cricket for Yorkshire, Pujara said: "No, not before the West Indies series because the time duration that they want is 2 and a half to 3 months, which is not possible now. If something comes up after the West Indies series, I might take it up."

Skipper Virat Kohli and pacer Jasprit Bumrah are likely to be rested for the limited over series against West Indies and Pujara said it would be a good opportunity for the youngsters to prove themselves.

"Kohli and Bumrah are part of all the formats, they are playing constant cricket so obviously they need rest. I am not sure if they will be part of Test squad but from what I heard is they might not be there for ODIs and T20s, we have to wait for the team announcement," he said.

"So if they are not part of Tests, we have some young players, obviously they can't match the experience of Bumrah and Kohli but it is a good opportunity for them to perform and show their talent. It would be the right platform to test the youngster."

Talking about the inaugural World Test Championship which involves the nine top-ranked nations competing in a league between July 2019 and April 2021, Pujara said: "Test championship will bring back the importance of Test cricket.

"Many players are looking forward to it and obviously we would want to win it. Each and every Tests and series, especially away from home, will be important because there will be points. Performances will be monitored and we will have to win each and every Test match."

Stay up to date on all the latest News news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Cheteshwar Pujara World Cup final World Cup 2019
Water Crisis
The train carrying water from Jolarpettai to Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Train carrying water from Jolarpettai arrives in parched Chennai ​
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Groundwater in Telangana dips to alarming levels
Women collecting unclean water from a water tank in Dharamgarh
Water worry for Odisha's Dharamgarh residents
A majority of owners said their source of water was private tankers, which fetch groundwater from places such as Madhavaram, Redhills, and Vichoor. (Photo | D Sampathkumar, EPS)
Residents flock round the clock to 'water shops' in Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The suspected abductor walking towards the Park station using the metro subway on Sunday night. (CCTV Screengrab)
WATCH: Man abducts three-year-old boy sleeping with parents at Chennai Central
The eagerly awaited Chandrayaan 2 mission has been postponed due to a technical snag, ISRO confirmed. ( Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
Chandrayaan-2: What people at Sriharikota have to say about the moon mission delay
Gallery
Pakistan's Shaheen Afridi, who only played five games in the tournament, is the surprise name in the all-pacer list. Check full stats here (Photo | Agencies)
ICC World Cup 2019 top wicket-takers: Young guns Archer, Bumrah and Afridi find place in Mitchell Starc-led list
For nearly five tight, tense and terrific hours, Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer traded the lead, playing on and on and on until an unprecedented fifth-set tiebreaker was required to settle their memorable Wimbledon final. (Photo | AP)
Wimbledon 2019: Novak Djokovic eats grass after defeating Roger Federer to win 16th Grand Slam title
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp