MS Dhoni missing from Sachin Tendulkar's World Cup 2019 XI

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Legendary Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar has named his favourite XI of cricketers who played in the just-concluded edition of the World Cup.

Tendulkar's XI, led by Kane Williamson, includes five Indians -- Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja and Jasprit Bumrah. However, he did not include wicketkeeper-batsman M.S. Dhoni in the XI.

Rohit and Jonny Bairstow are the two openers while Williamson comes in at number 3. Kohli is set to bat at number 4 followed by all-rounders Shakib Al Hasan, Ben Stokes, Pandya and Jadeja. The three pacers in Tendulkar's World Cup XI are Mitchell Starc, Jofra Archer and Bumrah.

Earlier, the ICC had also named its World Cup 2019 XI in which only two Indians -- Rohit and Bumrah -- were able to make a cut.

Tendulkar's World Cup 2019 XI: Rohit Sharma, Jonny Bairstow (wk), Kane Williamson (c), Virat Kohli, Shakib Al Hasan, Hardik Pandya, Ben Stokes, Ravindra Jadeja, Mitchell Starc, Jofra Archer, Jasprit Bumrah.