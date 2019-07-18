Home Sport ICC World Cup News

Jimmy Neesham's childhood coach died during World Cup Super Over

The Kiwis missed their chance of lifting the World Cup trophy at the Lord's balcony due to inferior boundary count after both the 50 overs and the Super Over ended in ties.

Published: 18th July 2019 09:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th July 2019 04:56 PM   |  A+A-

Jimmy Neesham. (Photo | AP)

By IANS

WELLINGTON: Former Auckland Grammar School teacher and coach David James Gordon breathed his last moments after New Zealand all-rounder Jimmy Neesham hit a maximum during the Super Over in a thrilling World Cup final against England.

On July 14, England defeated New Zealand in a thrilling final on boundary count to clinch their first-ever World Cup trophy. The Kiwis missed their chance of lifting the World Cup trophy at the Lord's balcony due to inferior boundary count after both the 50 overs and the Super Over ended in ties.

Gordon's daughter Leonie said the moment Neesham hit a six on the second ball in the Super Over on Monday morning (New Zealand time), while chasing England's score of 15, her father stopped breathing.

"One of the nurses came in for the final over, the super over, and she said his breathing is changing," Leonie was quoted as saying by stuff.co.nz.

"You know, I think Jimmy Neesham had just hit that six and he took his last breath.

"He has a quirky sense of humour and he was a real character and he would have loved the fact that he did that," she added.

"Dave Gordon, my High School teacher, coach and friend. Your love of this game was infectious, especially for those of us lucky enough to play under you. How appropriate you held on until just after such a match. Hope you were proud. Thanks for everything. RIP," Neesham tweeted on Thursday paying a rich tribute to his coach.

ALSO READ | Take up baking, not sport: Jimmy Neesham to kids after World Cup loss

Leonie was heartened to see the all-rounder's tribute and said her father would have been too. "It was lovely, you know, he's kept in touch with Jimmy and he is friends with Jimmy's father. He always had a soft spot for Jimmy Neesham, he was very proud of him.

"He would definitely be following his career."

Gordon coached Neesham, Lockie Ferguson and numerous other high school students during his stint for more than 25-years as a teacher and cricket and hockey coach at Auckland Grammar.

Stay up to date on all the latest News news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
World Cup Jimmy Neesham David James Gordon Jimmy Neesham's Coach
Water Crisis
The train carrying water from Jolarpettai to Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Train carrying water from Jolarpettai arrives in parched Chennai ​
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Groundwater in Telangana dips to alarming levels
Women collecting unclean water from a water tank in Dharamgarh
Water worry for Odisha's Dharamgarh residents
A majority of owners said their source of water was private tankers, which fetch groundwater from places such as Madhavaram, Redhills, and Vichoor. (Photo | D Sampathkumar, EPS)
Residents flock round the clock to 'water shops' in Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Red alert issued in several districts of Kerala as monsoon intensifies
Saravana Bhavan founder and owner P Rajagopal being brought to High Court campus, on Tuesday | Express
WATCH: Crowd gathers to see Saravana Bhavan owner for one last time
Gallery
World number one ODI and India opener Smriti Mandhana has turned 23 today.
Happy birthday Smriti Mandhana: Some facts about world number one ODI batswoman
Here's our team of the players who amazed fans and critics alike with their awe-inspiring skills in this edition...
World Cup 2019: TNIE Team of the tournament
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp