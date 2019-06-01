Home Sport ICC World Cup News

Chris Gayle, Andre Russell to regain full fitness before Australia clash

Gayle scored a trademark fifty off just 33 balls as the West Indies secured a seven-wicket win over Pakistan in their World Cup opener at Trent Bridge on Friday.

Published: 01st June 2019 01:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st June 2019 02:25 PM   |  A+A-

West Indies' Chris Gayle plays a shot against Pakistan during a Cricket World Cup match at Trent Bridge cricket ground in Nottingham. (Photo | AP)

West Indies' Chris Gayle in action against Pakistan. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

NOTTINGHAM: West Indies captain Jason Holder have put concerns over fitness of Chris Gayle and Andre Russell to rest, saying the star players will fully recover from their niggles before the team's second World Cup game against Australia on Thursday.

Gayle scored a trademark fifty off just 33 balls as the West Indies secured a seven-wicket win over Pakistan in their World Cup opener at Trent Bridge on Friday.

Three massive sixes gave took him to 40 in his career at the tournament, more than any other player, but also took its toll as he struggled with running between the wickets and hobbled towards the pavilion after his eventual dismissal.

But captain Jason Holder is confident the five-day rest between this win and the match with Australia will be enough.

Russell, who turned the match with a barrage of short-pitched deliveries, taking two wickets from his 18 balls, also insists he will be okay despite seeming to aggravate a knee injury.

"I've more than enough time to get my knee back to normal and get it settled," he said.

All which is great news for Holder, who couldn't have been happier with the way his team started their World Cup campaign.

This is Gayle's last international tournament but Nicholas Pooran gave a glimpse to the future with a 34 run contribution as the Windies knocked off Pakistan's 105 runs in 13.4 overs.

Pooran faced just 19 balls for his score and unleashed six boundaries, including two massive sixes.

Stay up to date on all the latest News news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Andre Russell Chris Gayle World Cup 2019 ICC World Cup 2019 2019 World Cup Cricket World Cup 2019

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
CHRIS GAYLE (West Indies) At 39 and approaching 300 ODIs, the powerful West Indies opener is playing his last World Cup. Can he leave the ODI format on a high? (Photo | AP)
World Cup 2019: Team West Indies- Match winners, weak links and more
Pakistan cricket team | AP
World Cup 2019: Team Pakistan- Match winners, weak links and more
Gallery
Pakistan simply had no answer against Windies at Trent Bridge | AP
Record-breaking Chris Gayle helps West Indies thrash Pakistan
The opening game of World Cup 2019 had plenty of memorable moments.
England beat South Africa in World Cup 2019 opener
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp