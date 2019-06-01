ICC World Cup 2019: Afghanistan vs Australia LIVE scores

By Online Desk

BRISTOL: Afghanistan captain Gulbadin Naib won the toss and opted to bat against Australia in the 4th match of the ICC Cricket World Cup here on Saturday.

Australia have included Usman Khawaja instead of Shaun Marsh others who are not in the squad are Lyon, Richardson and Behrendorff while Afghanistan have brought in three spinners in form of Nabi, Mujeeb and Rashid.

Teams

Afghanistan: Mohammad Shahzad (wkt), Hazrat Zazai, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib (capt), Rashid Khan, Dawlat Zadran, Mujib Ur Rahman, Hamid Hasan

Australia: Aaron Finch (capt), David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Steve Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Alex Carey (wkt), Nathan Coulter-Nile, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa

Umpires: Richard Illingworth (ENG), Aleem Dar (PAK)

TV umpire: Michael Gough (ENG)

Match referee: Ranjan Madugalle (SRI)