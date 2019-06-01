Scarybbeans: West Indies start World Cup campaign with emphatic seven-wicket win over Pakistan

By Express News Service

The three top stories that the search results for “Clarendon Jamaica” on Friday evening revealed a lot about the place. The first is “Female Cuban nurse allegedly killed by ambulance driver in Clarendon”. The second: “Two business operators shot down in York Town, Clarendon”. The third? “Four people killed overnight in Clarendon”. Equally sobering.

The Clarendon parish is well known in Jamaica for its notoriously high crime rates. That is now in decline because local security forces have “targeted the area to reduce major crimes”, according to the local media. Back when it was still an extremely unsafe locality, Oshane Thomas, when he was still a resident of the area, experienced that culture first hand as one of his brothers was killed by a bullet.

On Friday afternoon, Thomas did not have to worry about dodging guns. He was the one who made the running as his thrill-a-second chin music bowled West Indies to an emphatic seven-wicket win over Pakistan at Trent Bridge. Thomas began in erratic fashion but soon started to leave his calling card: well-directed bouncers. Even though some feckless batting helped Thomas’ figures, he returned with 4/27 from 5.4 overs.

While Thomas was the best of the pack, Sheldon Cottrell kick-started the downfall by removing Imam-ul-Haq. And the left-armer had some help in the form of two-time Olympic gold medallist Yohan Blake. When the Caribbean pacers were dismantling Pakistan’s top-order, Ian Bishop revealed this on commentary. “He (Blake) talked about getting the arms in closer to use the aerodynamics as a sprinter would do, arms close to the body.” Maybe Thomas and friends will keep him around for more tips as the competitions grows. The dismantling began in the third over when the Green Shirts, asked by Jason Holder to bat first, lost Imam. It was a nothing ball, going down the leg-side but he saw an opportunity. But he only managed to glove it to ‘keeper Shai Hope.

Meanwhile, the mercurial Fakhar Zaman had got going with a couple of airy-fairy shots to the fence. That’s when Holder, who had conceded 20 in his first two overs, removed himself to bring on Andre Russell into the attack. That also signalled the beginning of a barrage of short-pitch bowling. Russell immediately had his man with a ball that took off like an agitated snake. Zaman went for pull but the pace off the ball caught him by surprise and hit him on the grille. The ricochet wasn’t kind as it hit the stumps to signal his exit.

Two balls later, Cottrell caught Babar Azam on his stomach as the oft-repeated plan of bouncing Asian batsmen out on a spicy-looking wicket was being laid on a platter. Perhaps carried away with the tennis ball-like bounce on offer, Russell, in fact, bowled four short balls in succession to Azam once. The capacity crowd booed the ploy but the Caribbeans couldn’t care. Pakistan had shown a weakness and their opponents were determined to break the door down.

Russell got another short ball to travel at 145 kmph, this one accounting for Haris Sohail. Forty five for three from 10 overs became 80/7 in the next 36 balls as Thomas took centre stage with a mix of short as well as length balls. Holder also got in among the wickets, taking two in one over. The dismissal of Mohammad Hafeez rammed home Pakistan’s soft centre against the bouncing ball. A searing short-pitch delivery had Hafeez trying to defend in an ungainly manner. All he managed was to send the ball to fine-leg where Cottrell caught it.

A total of 105 was never going to be enough and a quickfire 50 from Chris Ga­yle ensured it was over in no time.

Across the Atlantic, don’t be surprised if papers in Clarendon, Jamaica, go with a feel-good headline for a change. “Clarendon local bowls West Indies to big win”.

Pakistan lowest total @ wC

74 vs England, Adelaide, 1992

105 vs West Indies, Nottingham, 2019

132 vs Australia, London, 1999

132 vs Ireland, Kingston, 2007

134 vs England, Cape Town, 2003