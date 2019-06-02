Home Sport ICC World Cup News

Virat Kohli declared fit ahead of India's World Cup opener

Kohli was seen struggling with his thumb on Saturday during a catch practice session at the Rose Bowl stadium. A ball hit his thumb and the team physio attended him, giving a spray to ease the pain.

Published: 02nd June 2019 02:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd June 2019 02:42 PM   |  A+A-

Indian Skipper Virat Kohli

Indian Skipper Virat Kohli | PTI

By ANI

SOUTHAMPTON: Captain Virat Kohli has been declared fit and fine ahead of India's opening ICC Men's Cricket World Cup match against South Africa.

A BCCI source told ANI that there is no point of concern and the India captain is absolutely fit. Kohli even practiced in the nets and completed his training session.

India will begin its World Cup campaign against South Africa on June 5 at Hampshire Bowl, Southampton.

