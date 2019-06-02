Home Sport ICC World Cup News

World Cup 2019: Hashim Amla could be be fit for India clash

Amla missed the game against Bangladesh here on Sunday after suffering the blow against England on Thursday.

Published: 02nd June 2019 04:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd June 2019 04:57 PM   |  A+A-

Hashim Amla

Hashim Amla. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

LONDON: Veteran South Africa opener Hashim Amla, who was hit on his helmet grille in the World Cup opener, is expected to regain full fitness for the team's third game against India in Southampton on Wednesday.

Amla missed the game against Bangladesh here on Sunday after suffering the blow against England on Thursday.

He missed a sharp bouncer from Jofra Archer that thudded into his helmet grille, forcing him to leave the field.

Amla did return to bat in South Africa's chase but had not fully recovered from the impact.

His team eventually lost the game by 104 runs.

"Hashim hasn't fully recovered from the blow sustained to the helmet during the match against England on Thursday and is not available for selection for the match today," said team manager Mohammed Moosajee.

"With the quick turnaround between the two matches, he is being rested as a precaution, based on our post-match re-assessment."

However, the team management is hopeful of Amla's return for the India game.

"We are hopeful that he will make a full recovery to be available for selection for our next match against India," added Moosajee.

Stay up to date on all the latest News news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Hashim Amla South Africa Opener South Africa vs India World Cup 2019 2019 World Cup ICC World Cup 2019

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rashid Khan will be an important cog in Afghanistan's wheel| AFP
World Cup 2019: Team Afghanistan- Match winners, weak links and more
Australia's Steve Smith, centre, walks off the pitch after Australia defeated England by 12 runs during the Cricket World Cup warm up match.
World Cup 2019: Team Australia- Match winners, weak links and more
Gallery
It was a convincing performance from start to finish | AP
David Warner guides Australia to convincing win over Afghanistan
It was a comprehensive win for New Zealand after they were brilliant in all departments
Clinical New Zealand thrash Sri Lanka by 10 wickets
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp