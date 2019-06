World Cup 2019 LIVE score: Bangladesh vs South Africa

By Online Desk

LONDON: South Africa won the toss and opted to bowl against Bangladesh in the World Cup match at Oval here on Sunday.

After losing to England by 104-run, South Africa will look to seal a desperate win against a temperamental Bangladesh.

While Bangladesh, who lost to India by 95 runs in World Cup warm-up, will look to give a batting-struggling South Africa tough competition.

SQUADS:

Bangladesh Playing XI: Tamim Iqbal, Soumya Sarkar, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Mohammad Mithun, Mahmudullah, Mosaddek Hossain, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mehidy Hasan, Mashrafe Mortaza (c), Mustafizur Rahman

South Africa Playing XI: Quinton de Kock (wk), Aiden Markram, Faf du Plessis (c), Rassie van der Dussen, Jean-Paul Duminy, David Miller, Andile Phehlukwayo, Chris Morris, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Imran Tahir UNI XC AKC 1451