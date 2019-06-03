Home Sport ICC World Cup News

Bhuvneshwar Kumar eyes India's return to Lord's for World Cup final

The seamer also stated that it will be a very big moment for the whole team if they managed to reach the World Cup final.

Published: 03rd June 2019 03:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd June 2019 03:55 PM   |  A+A-

Bhuvneshwar Kumar

Bhuvneshwar Kumar (File Photo | PTI)

By ANI

DUBAI:: India pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar is excited to play at "special place" Lord's, and hopes his team can return to it for the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup final.

"Lord's is always a special place, not just for me but for any cricketer. It would mean a lot to get to go back to Lord's for the final of the World Cup," ICC quoted Kumar as saying.

The 29-year-old etched his name on the Lord's honour board after notching 6/82 along with a half-century to post a memorable victory for the MS Dhoni captained team's match against England in 2014, in his first overseas tour with India.

The seamer also stated that it will be a very big moment for the whole team if they managed to reach the World Cup final.

"I have very good memories there, so if we reach the final it will be a very big moment for not just me but for the whole team," he said.

India's second warm-up match victory against Bangladesh has boosted the team's confidence as it gears up to face South Africa in its first World Cup match.

KL Rahul and MS Dhoni both hammered a ton to register a dominating 95-run victory over Bangladesh.

Bowlers contributed a lot in the victory as Bangladesh was bundled off for just 264 runs, when they were chasing a massive target of 360 runs.

Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal both took three wickets each while Jasprit Bumrah took two wickets. Although Kumar did not get hold of any batsman, he bowled brilliantly giving away just 19 runs in five overs.

Kumar is thrilled with the victory and is taking a lot of positives out the match saying that they got everything they wanted.

"It was a really good performance. We got everything we wanted out of the match; when it comes to batting, bowling and fielding. You don't think much about the results when it comes to practice matches, you focus on what you can get out of the game," he said.

"You get a lot of confidence from having that score on the board. Chasing 350 down is a very big task. There's always extra belief when you go to a bowl. You have the liberty to try and extra few things. In these kind of wickets, these are flat batting wickets so you want to keep it tight and let the batsmen make mistakes," he added.

India will compete with South Africa in their first World Cup 2019 clash on June 5.

Stay up to date on all the latest News news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Bhuvneshwar Kumar World Cup 2019 2019 World Cup ICC World Cup 2019 Cricket World Cup 2019

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India captain Virat Kohli dives to catch the ball during a training session ahead of their Cricket World Cup match against South Africa at Ageas Bowl in Southampton, England. (Photo | AP)
World Cup 2019: Is Virat Kohli really 'immature' as per Kagiso Rabada's claim?
Shakib Al Hasan: 32 years, LH Bat, Left-arm orthodox (Photo | AFP)
World Cup 2019: Team Bangladesh- Match winners, weak links and more
Gallery
Trent Bridge: The home of Nottinghamshire will host five matches, including a juicy fixture in which England take on Pakistan. The stadium first hosted an ODI in 1974. It has also served as a World Cup venue during the 1975, 1979, 1983 and 1999 editions. India have plenty of memorable moments in whites at Trent Bridge. This World Cup will be a good opportunity to make one in 50-overs when they take on New Zealand. Capacity: 17000, Established: 1841
World Cup 2019: All you need to know about the 11 match venues
After posting their highest ODI score, Bangladesh didn't look back | AP
Bangladesh add to South Africa's World Cup agony
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp