Germany's Thomas Muller backs Team India in World Cup

By PTI

LONDON: Germany's World Cup-winning football team forward Thomas Muller on Monday took to social media to show his support for the Indian cricket team in the ongoing ICC World Cup.

Emerging as an unexpected fan of the India cricket team, Muller, a Bayern Munich product, declared his fondness for the two-time ODI world champions.

I wish all participants of the Cricket #WorldCup2019 good luck & thrilling matches. Especially I cross my fingers for @imVkohli, the captain of the Indian team. He`s a fan of @DFB_Team and supported it multiple times in the past #Cricket #GermanyCheersForIndia #esmuellert pic.twitter.com/hwS4apAlIE — Thomas Müller (@esmuellert_) June 3, 2019

Alongside a picture of him wearing an Indian cricket team jersey and holding a bat in one hand, Muller tweeted: "I wish all participants of the Cricket #WorldCup2019 good luck & thrilling matches."

Stating that Virat Kohli had often supported the German national football team in the past, Muller said he now wants to return the favour by backing the Indian team.

"Especially I cross my fingers for @imVkohli, the captain of the Indian team.

He's a fan of @DFB_Team and supported it multiple times in the past #Cricket #GermanyCheersForIndia," the 29-year-old, who was a part of the 2014 World Cup-winning Germany team, wrote on his Twitter page.

India will open its World Cup campaign against South Africa in Southampton on Wednesday.