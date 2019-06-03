Jasprit Bumrah undergoes doping test

Home Sport ICC World Cup News

Dope control official took the pacer for conducting a test during the team's practice session at the Rose Bowl stadium in Southampton.

By ANI

SOUTHAMPTON: As Indian team gears up for its first match in the ongoing Cricket World Cup, Men in Blue's lethal pacer Jasprit Bumrah was taken for a doping test on Monday.

There were a total of two sittings in the test. In the first round, Bumrah was taken for a urine test and after 45 minutes, the blood sample of the pacer was taken.

Under every ICC event, every Board of Control for Cricket in India's (BCCI) player has to undergo a doping test conducted by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA).

A BCCI source confirmed that Bumrah was indeed taken for a doping test. However, the source did not reveal whether any other player is scheduled to undergo a doping test. 

