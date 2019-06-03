Home Sport ICC World Cup News

Pakistan end losing streak after stunning England in a thrilling World Cup encounter

England lost their first ODI at home while chasing since September 2015 as they fell short by 14 runs.

Published: 03rd June 2019 11:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th June 2019 12:07 AM   |  A+A-

Wahab Riaz

Although expensive, Wahab came back and got crucial wickets at the death | AP

By AFP

NOTTINGHAM: Pakistan shocked England by 14 runs at Trent Bridge on Monday as they ended a long losing streak in one-day internationals despite two centuries for the World Cup host nation.

Joe Root (107) and Jos Buttler (103) were guiding the tournament favourites towards an imposing target of 349 after Pakistan left England needing a World Cup record chase.

The pair put on 130 for the fifth wicket but both were out shortly after reaching their hundreds and the tail had too much to do.

It was a remarkable turnaround for Pakistan, whose opening match of this World Cup had seen then slump to 105 all out in a seven-wicket defeat by the West Indies at the same ground.

That defeat was their 11th straight loss in completed one-day internationals, including the recent 4-0 series defeat by England.

But they started strongly at Trent Bridge on Monday and made 348 for eight, Mohammad Hafeez top-scoring with 84.   

No side had previously made more batting second to win a World Cup match than Ireland, with 329 for seven against England at Bangalore in 2011.

England's chase got off to a bad start when Jason Roy was lbw on the sweep to leg-spinner Shadab Khan to leave them 12 for one.

Jonny Bairstow, whose opening partnership with Roy has been a key factor in England's rise to number one in the one-day international rankings, then fell for 32 when he was caught behind off Wahab Riaz.

It was the spinners who struck next, England captain Eoin Morgan (nine) bowled by Mohammad Hafeez before Pakistan captain and wicket-keeper Sarfaraz Ahmed held an edged cut by all-rounder Ben Stokes (13) off Shoaib Malik.

Buttler power

But Buttler and Root both hit towering sixes off Hafeez as England accelerated on a pitch where they had twice set the world record for the highest ODI total.

Buttler completed a typically dashing fifty off 34 balls when he pulled Shadab for six as England, who only last month chased down a target of 341 to beat Pakistan in the fourth ODI at Trent Bridge, started to take charge.

Root pulled Hasan Ali for four to go to 97 before his quick single off Riaz saw him to a 15th ODI century in 97 balls, with nine fours and a six.

But he fell soon afterwards, steering Shadab to Hafeez at short third man to end a stand of 130 with Buttler.

Wicketkeeper Buttler, one delivery after completing a 75-ball century, was also caught at short third man when he guided Mohammad Amir to fellow left-arm quick Riaz.

Chris Woakes (21) kept England in the hunt before he was caught behind off Riaz and, at 320 for eight a target of 29 off 12 balls proved too much.

Earlier,Hafeez led a vastly improved Pakistan batting effort that saw Babar Azam (63) and Pakistan captain Sarfaraz Ahmed (55) also making fifties.

Pakistan were undone by a barrage of bouncers against the West Indies and England deployed similar tactics after Morgan won the toss, with their attack featuring recalled fast bowler Mark Wood.

But Pakistan coped and for all the talk about England's quicks, it was off-spinner Moeen who took the first three wickets.

England, who launched their World Cup campaign with a 104-run thrashing of South Africa,  were surprisingly sloppy in the field, while their fast bowlers were expensive -- Jofra Archer's 10 wicketless overs cost 79 runs.

Pakistan attacked from the start, with openers Fakhar Zaman and Imam-ul-Haq sharing a stand of 82.

Babar completed a run-a-ball fifty while Hafeez pressed on after being dropped on 14 when Roy floored a sitter at mid-off.

Stay up to date on all the latest News news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
World Cup 2019 England cricket Pakistan cricket

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kiren Rijiju. (Photo | PTI)
Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju visits IG stadium in New Delhi
Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao during indpection of Mission Kaleshwaram lift irrigation scheme. (Photo | EPS)
Telangana CM KCR inspects work at Medigadda barrage
Gallery
Rain changed the complexion of the chase for Afghanistan | AP
Sri Lanka edge past Afghanistan in a rain-curtailed low-scoring thriller
After Team India sent net bowlers for a press conference on Monday, our cartoonist Satish Acharya couldn't resist imagining Virat Kohli saying this. Brain massage, anyone?
Cartoon: Team India's masseur to replace Virat Kohli?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp