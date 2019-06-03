Home Sport ICC World Cup News

South Africa can survive woeful World Cup start, vows Phehlukwayo

Faf du Plessis's side crashed to their second successive defeat on Sunday as Bangladesh won by 21 runs at the Oval.

Published: 03rd June 2019 08:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd June 2019 08:26 PM   |  A+A-

Andile Phehlukwayo

Not a lot has gone right for South Africa so far | AP

By AFP

LONDON: Andile Phehlukwayo said South Africa's dismal start to the World Cup does not have to be fatal to their hopes of winning the tournament for the first time.

Faf du Plessis's side crashed to their second successive defeat on Sunday as Bangladesh won by 21 runs at the Oval.

That setback came hot on the heels of their 104-run thrashing by England, leaving South Africa with no margin for error in the 10-team competition.

Facing title contenders India at Southampton on Wednesday is hardly what South Africa would have preferred as they fight to stay in contention for a semi-final berth.

But all-rounder Phehlukwayo is adamant the Proteas can get back on track as long as they do not dwell on their misfortune.

"There have been some bad days in my career. I've learned, and the team has learned, that it is not the end of the world," Phehlukwayo told reporters.

"We can always bounce back. We are a team that bounces back from situations and we will definitely do it again.

"We haven't had a good start but this is a big tournament and anyone can beat anyone on any given day."

The injury-hit South Africans have had to do without veteran pace bowler Dale Steyn in both matches due to a shoulder problem, while star batsman Hashim Amla missed the Bangladesh match following a head injury.

Adding to their problems, Lungi Ngidi was ruled out for up to 10 days with a hamstring strain sustained against Bangladesh.

Amla could return against India, but Phehlukwayo says it is South Africa's failure to execute their game-plan that has been the biggest problem.

"If you are smart and clinical and you execute, you'll win. We've been missing that but it's coming," he said.

"The coach has mentioned winning small battles, breaking partnerships and taking wickets. It's not far away."

Stay up to date on all the latest News news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
World Cup 2019 South Africa cricket Andile Phehlukwayo

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kiren Rijiju. (Photo | PTI)
Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju visits IG stadium in New Delhi
Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao during indpection of Mission Kaleshwaram lift irrigation scheme. (Photo | EPS)
Telangana CM KCR inspects work at Medigadda barrage
Gallery
Rain changed the complexion of the chase for Afghanistan | AP
Sri Lanka edge past Afghanistan in a rain-curtailed low-scoring thriller
After Team India sent net bowlers for a press conference on Monday, our cartoonist Satish Acharya couldn't resist imagining Virat Kohli saying this. Brain massage, anyone?
Cartoon: Team India's masseur to replace Virat Kohli?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp