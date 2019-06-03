Home Sport ICC World Cup News

Steve Waugh warns Australia to beware 'behemoth' West Indies line-up

But the 54-year-old believes the West Indies will provide a much sterner test when they meet at Trent Bridge on Thursday.

Published: 03rd June 2019 07:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd June 2019 07:15 PM   |  A+A-

Steve Waugh

Former Australian cricket captain Steve Waugh. | AP File Photo

By PTI

LONDON: Steve Waugh has warned Australia that the West Indies' array of strokemakers and aggressive bowlers will pose the first serious threat to the World Cup holders.

Former Australia captain Waugh was impressed with the no-nonsense way his country defeated minnows Afghanistan by seven wickets in their opening match on Saturday.

But the 54-year-old believes the West Indies will provide a much sterner test when they meet at Trent Bridge on Thursday.

Led by flamboyant opener Chris Gayle, who thumped 50 runs off 34 balls, the West Indies wasted little time polishing off Pakistan by seven wickets after bowling them out for 105 in their first match.

It was an impressive show of strength from the two-time champions and Waugh is intrigued to see how Australia fare against one of the tournament's most talented but unpredictable teams.

"The West Indies will provide a more realistic gauge on how the team are tracking, for they possess a squad full of matchwinners that can dominate if they gain any sense of ascendency in a match," Waugh wrote in a column on the International Cricket Council's media page.

"They are the most watchable team in the tournament with a batting line-up that can kidnap any bowling attack with brute force.

"No ground is big enough when this behemoth of a batting order clicks into overdrive but they also have a vulnerability against high-quality bowling as they tend to play one dimensional at times.

" As well as their powerful batsmen, two-time World Cup winner Waugh was also impressed by the West Indies' pace attack, which bludgeoned Pakistan into submission with a bouncer barrage.

Andre Russell, Sheldon Cottrell, Oshane Thomas and Jason Holder proved too hot for Pakistan to handle and Waugh said: "For the first time in a long while they have fast-bowling depth.

"Every side in this tournament will be wary of playing the Windies and I wouldn't want to face them in a knockout match.

"They are the sort of team that, if they get on a roll and build some momentum, then they could win it all."

Stay up to date on all the latest News news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Steve Waugh World Cup 2019 ICC World Cup 2019 2019 World Cup Australia West Indies

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kiren Rijiju. (Photo | PTI)
Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju visits IG stadium in New Delhi
Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao during indpection of Mission Kaleshwaram lift irrigation scheme. (Photo | EPS)
Telangana CM KCR inspects work at Medigadda barrage
Gallery
Rain changed the complexion of the chase for Afghanistan | AP
Sri Lanka edge past Afghanistan in a rain-curtailed low-scoring thriller
After Team India sent net bowlers for a press conference on Monday, our cartoonist Satish Acharya couldn't resist imagining Virat Kohli saying this. Brain massage, anyone?
Cartoon: Team India's masseur to replace Virat Kohli?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp