Bumrah will play a big role in shaping India’s fortunes: McGrath

Ashok Venugopal By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Australia pace-bowling legend Glenn McGrath believes that South Africa will be under immense pressure when they take on India on Wednesday.

The Proteas lost to England in their opening match and suffered another against Bangladesh on Sunday.

“It was a good show by Bangladesh. Disappointed with the way South Africa played. I really do not know what is their problem when it comes to World Cups. They are simply not the same team that does well in bilateral series. It could be mind, but all are professionals and have come from a fruitful IPL. They will certainly be under immense pressure when they meet India in their next game.”

India are one of the tournament favourites, and they will be looking to start their first match on a winning note. South Africa will be without the services of ace bowler Lungi Ngidi, who suffered a hamstring strain. His absence further adds to South Africa’s woes as they are already dealing with injuries to key players Dale Steyn and Hashim Amla.

“India are a quality ODI unit, and have a good opportunity to start the tournament on a positive note. As we saw in the last few days, 300-plus is the norm. So India’s top order — Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli — must click. They need to be patient and judicious in shot selection to put runs on the board. It depends upon how they adapt.”

Every bowler, be it Kasigo Rabada or Jofra Archer, wants to take Kohli’s wicket, making the India captain a marked man. “When you are the best in the world, everyone will want to take your wicket. In England, the conditions are different. The ball tends to swing more. But Kohli has the technique to play the moving ball.”

India have been playing with two fast bowlers, two spinners and a pace-bowling all-rounder. Many former cricketers feel that the combination is predictable and that India should play three seamers. But McGrath felt that India should stick to their strengths and that Jasprit Bumrah will be key for them.

“If a combination works, I see no reason to change that. Bumrah will be key to India’s success. He needs to bowl well in the powerplay and at the death. The runs you save in the powerplay really matters. Bumrah needs to be accurate, mix his slower ones up nicely. His short deliveries must catch batsmen by surprise, like he did in IPL. Middle overs are important. This is where many teams let the opposition off the hook. Hardik Pandya’s role here will be important.”