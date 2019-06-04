Injured Dale Steyn out of World Cup, Beuran Hendricks named replacement

By Online Desk

Injured South Africa's pace bowling spearhead Dale Steyn is out of the 2019 World Cup.

This comes despite South Africa coach Ottis Gibson saying earlier that Steyn was getting closer to full fitness and had in fact reached "85% fitness".

South Africa has lost its first two matches and will be playing India at Southampton on Wednesday.

The almost-36-years-old Steyn had to withdraw from this year's IPL with a shoulder injury after playing just two matches. It is the same injury that is believed to have led to his departure from England.

Left-arm quick Beuran Hendricks has been named as replacement. The 28-year-old has played two ODIs and has one wicket to his name.

In his 125-ODI career, Steyn had taken 196 scalps.

It remains to be seen whether he will return to the shorter format of the game after this.