Ravi Shastri trolled over picture with two women

Dennis also posted the photo on Facebook and the reaction of the fans isn't something that augurs well for the team.

Published: 04th June 2019 07:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th June 2019 08:34 PM

Dennis Freedman has trolled India chief coach Ravi Shastri on the eve of their opening World Cup game against South Africa. (Photo | Twitter)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: A self-proclaimed Pakistan cricket team fan, Australias famous Twitter personality Dennis Freedman has trolled India chief coach Ravi Shastri on the eve of their opening World Cup game against South Africa by posting a picture of Shastri with two women who seem to be excited to be sharing the frame with the coach. There is another person in the frame, but he is not associated with the Indian team.

Taking to Twitter, Freedman wrote: "India's World Cup preparations appear to be going well."

Shastri's photo hasn't gone down well with fans who commented on Freedman's post. One fan wrote: "Fielding at fine leg." Another one wrote: "We're playing both on and off the field."

Another user wrote: "They are so anxious to gel in with gori's in UK. This is Indians very natural complex (sic)." One Pakistani fan wrote: "Dear girls watch Azhar movie again if you don't know who is R Shastri (sic)."

An Indian fan was clearly not impressed with the photo as the comment read: "He is better than play boy Warne who got his mms with 2 girls leaked (sic)."

Dennis also posted the photo on Facebook and the reaction of the fans isn't something that augurs well for the team. One fan wrote: "Hope he creates something better than Jayasuriya." Another one wrote: "Keep it up dude, you are doing well."

Earlier, the Indian team had a tiff with the media on Monday after the team management decided to send in net bowlers Deepak Chahar and Avesh Khan for media interaction. The move didn't go down with the travelling media as they felt that they deserved better treatment two days before Virat Kohli and boys play their opening game of the World Cup against South Africa.

The reasoning given by the media manager for providing net bowlers was that the tournament hadn't started yet, but the media personnel present said with the first game round the corner, they deserved to understand the way the team was planning to take on Faf du Plessis and team.

Ravi Shastri World Cup 2019 Dennis Freedman

