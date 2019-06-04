Sri Lanka collapse against Afghanistan in World Cup

By Associated Press

Sri Lanka slumped from 144-1 to 182-8 in a dramatic collapse against Afghanistan before rain stopped play in their Cricket World Cup match in Cardiff.

Suranga Lakmal (2) and Lasith Malinga (0) were in the middle and hoping to edge the Sri Lankans past 200, which seemed a shoo-in when their openers cruised to 79-0 after 10 overs — the highest score at that stage so far this tournament.

Afghanistan took five wickets in 27 balls — with Mohammad Nabi taking three of them in a five-ball span in the same over — as Sri Lanka slumped from 144-1 to 159-6.

Opener Kusal Perera departed for 78 when gloving a reverse sweep behind off allrounder Rashid Khan, leaving Sri Lanka 180-8, before the rain came.