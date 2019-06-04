West Indies most watchable team in World Cup, but have vulnerability: Steve Waugh

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Former Australia skipper Steve Waugh believes West Indies are the most watchable team in the ongoing edition of the World Cup being played in England and Wales.

In an ICC column, the former Australia skipper said: "The West Indies possess a squad full of match winners that can dominate if they gain any sense of ascendancy in a match.

"They are the most watchable team in the tournament with a batting line-up that can kidnap any bowling attack with brute force," he added.

Windies, two-time world champions, have the likes of Chris Gayle, Andre Russell, Carlos Brathwaite and others in their squad and these players are capable of making a mockery of any bowling attack in the world.

However, Waugh feels Windies' tendency to play one-dimensional cricket can also go against them in the tournament.

"No ground is big enough when this behemoth of a batting order clicks into overdrive, but they also have a vulnerability against high-quality bowling as they tend to play one dimensional at times," he said.

The Jason Holder-led side demolished the Pakistani batting line-up with a barrage of short-pitch deliveries and ultimately bowled them out for mere 105 in their opening encounter in the ongoing World Cup. Oshane Thomas finished with 4-27, while captain Holder and Russell shared five wickets between them before Windies clinched a seven-wicket win over Pakistan.

"For the first time in a long while they have fast-bowling depth vindicated by Friday's win against Pakistan without their finest in Kemar Roach and Shannon Gabriel."

However, the 54-year-old believes West Indies would still need to improve their fielding in order to be more successful in the showpiece event.

"Their Achilles heel however will be their lack of mobility in the field and this is where Australia can influence the outcome," said Waugh.

"Every side in this tournament will be wary of playing the Windies and I wouldn't want to face them in a knock-out match.

"They are the sort of team that, if they get on a roll and build some momentum, then they could win it all like the ICC Men's World T20 back in 2016," he added.

West Indies will next play Australia on June 6 at Trent Bridge, Nottingham.