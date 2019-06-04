World Cup 2019 LIVE scores: Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka

By Online Desk

CARDIFF: Afghanistan skipper Gulbadin Naib won the toss and elected to bowl against Sri Lanka in their World Cup tie at the Sophia Gardens on Tuesday.

Afghanistan have made no changes to the team which played against Australia whereas Sri Lanka have made one change in their playing XI which featured against New Zealand. They have replaced Jeevan Mendis with Nuwan Pradeep.

Playing XI:

Afghanistan: Mohammad Shahzad(w), Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib(c), Najibullah Zadran, Rashid Khan, Dawlat Zadran, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Hamid Hassan

Sri Lanka: Lahiru Thirimanne, Dimuth Karunaratne(c), Kusal Perera(w), Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Dhananjaya de Silva, Thisara Perera, Isuru Udana, Nuwan Pradeep, Suranga Lakmal, Lasith Malinga