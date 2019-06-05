Bangladesh undone by New Zealand pace at World Cup

Home Sport ICC World Cup News

NZ cricket

Despite a good start, Bangladesh failed to make the most of the platform | AP

By AFP

LONDON: Paceman Matt Henry grabbed four wickets as New Zealand bowled Bangladesh out for 244 in their World Cup match at the Oval on Wednesday.

Henry finished with figures of 4-47 to follow his three wickets against Sri Lanka as Bangladesh -- sent in to bat -- lost their last six wickets for just 65 runs.

Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan hit a fighting 68-ball 64 with seven boundaries in his 200th one-day international but no other batsmen cashed in on good starts.

Once Shakib was caught by wicketkeeper Tom Latham off the bowling of Colin de Grandhomme in the 31st over, the innings fell apart.

Mohammad Mithun (26), Mahmudullah (20) and Mosadeek Hossain (11) all failed to build a significant innings.

Tailender Mohammad Saifuddin hit a 23-ball 29 with a six and three boundaries before Henry and Trent Boult (2-44) mopped up the tail.

Earlier, openers Tamim Iqbal, who made 24, and Soumya Sarkar, who scored 25, gave Bangladesh a solid base, putting on 45 runs for the first wicket.

But Henry made the breakthrough for New Zealand, bowling Sarkar in the ninth over.

That brought Shakib to the crease, much to the appreciation of a large contingent of Bangladeshi supporters.

Iqbal was out shortly afterwards, caught by Boult off the bowling of Lockie Ferguson, to leave Bangladesh 60-2.

Mushfiqur Rahim rebuilt the innings with Shakib, putting on exactly 50 for the third wicket before he was run out for 19.

Both New Zealand and Bangladesh won their first matches at the World Cup, taking place in England and Wales.

New Zealand crushed Sri Lanka by 10 wickets at Cardiff while Bangladesh beat South Africa.

World Cup 2019 New Zealand cricket bangladesh cricket

