ICC World Cup LIVE: Bangladesh vs New Zealand

Both teams won their opening matches -- Bangladesh beating South Africa and New Zealand routing Sri Lanka -- and named unchanged teams.

SRH teammates Kane Williamson and Shakib Al Hasan will face off today (Photo | ICC Twitter)

By PTI

LONDON: Paceman Matt Henry grabbed four wickets as New Zealand bowled Bangladesh out for 244 in their World Cup match at the Oval on Wednesday.

Both teams won their opening matches -- Bangladesh beating South Africa and New Zealand routing Sri Lanka -- and named unchanged teams.

Shakib is the third Bangladeshi player to feature in 200 or more matches, behind his skipper Mashrafe Mortaza and Mushfiqur Rahim.

Teams: Bangladesh: Mashrafe Mortaza (capt), Tamim Iqbal, Soumya Sarkar, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mohammad Mithun, Mahmudullah, Mosaddek Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mustafizur Rahman.

New Zealand: Kane Williamson (captain), Martin Guptill, Colin Munro, Ross Taylor, Tom Latham, James Neesham, Colin de Grandhomme, Mitchell Santner, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult.

 

ICC World Cup ICC World Cup 2019 Shakib Al Hasan Bangladesh New Zealand World Cup 2019

