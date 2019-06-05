ICC World Cup LIVE: Bangladesh vs New Zealand

By PTI

LONDON: Paceman Matt Henry grabbed four wickets as New Zealand bowled Bangladesh out for 244 in their World Cup match at the Oval on Wednesday.

Both teams won their opening matches -- Bangladesh beating South Africa and New Zealand routing Sri Lanka -- and named unchanged teams.

Shakib is the third Bangladeshi player to feature in 200 or more matches, behind his skipper Mashrafe Mortaza and Mushfiqur Rahim.

Teams: Bangladesh: Mashrafe Mortaza (capt), Tamim Iqbal, Soumya Sarkar, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mohammad Mithun, Mahmudullah, Mosaddek Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mustafizur Rahman.

New Zealand: Kane Williamson (captain), Martin Guptill, Colin Munro, Ross Taylor, Tom Latham, James Neesham, Colin de Grandhomme, Mitchell Santner, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult.