Home Sport ICC World Cup News

A third World Cup loss leaves South Africa in a knockout scenario

The six-wicket loss to India on Wednesday was the third in the first seven days of the tournament for the South Africans, their worst ever run at a Cricket World Cup.

Published: 06th June 2019 10:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th June 2019 10:40 AM   |  A+A-

South Africa's wicketkeeper Quinton de Kock is congratulated by his teammates after taking a catch to dismiss India's captain Virat Kohli. (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

SOUTHAMPTON: South Africa's demoralizing run of injuries and defeats has left a simple equation for Faf du Plessis and his beleaguered team at the Cricket World Cup.

Win six straight games and they're still in the hunt for the elusive title. Lose one, and an already long stretch of unfulfilled potential will likely continue.

The six-wicket loss to India on Wednesday was the third in the first seven days of the tournament for the South Africans, their worst ever run at a Cricket World Cup.

But the skid and the degree of difficulty it has created for the team isn't enough to ruffle veteran opening batsman Hashim Amla, who thinks success just may come from being forced down a different route.

"The last two World Cups, we started off pretty good but unfortunately we didn't win," he said. "Maybe this is another way around. Maybe this could be the one where we start badly, get a win, get some momentum and turn things around."

South Africa will have four days before its next match against the West Indies, again in Southampton.

Some recovery time could be all they need to turn things around, said Amla, who was dismissed for six against India after missing the weekend loss to Bangladesh as a precaution following a head-knock in the opening loss to England.

The South Africans have already lost veteran pace spearhead Dale Steyn for the tournament — he didn't bowl a ball — and have had to do without Lungi Ngidi since he strained his hamstring early in the loss the Bangladesh. Other fast bowlers were injured before the tournament and didn't travel to England.

But an under-resourced attack, led by paceman Kagiso Rabada, did an impressive job in trying to defend a small target of 228 and India only had 15 balls to spare in securing the win.

The losses to top-ranked England and No. 2-ranked India weren't entirely unexpected for the Proteas, although dropping the game to Bangladesh was costly.

South Africa has never reached a Cricket World Cup final but came tantalizingly close in a tied semifinal the last time the tournament was held in England, with Australia advancing on a tiebreaker countback from that game and going on to win the title in 1999.

Every game will be treated like a knockout now for the South Africans. And, who knows, it may even come down to the last group game against Australia in Manchester on July 6 to determine spots in the semifinals.

"We've got to keep things in perspective. Take our time to lament all the results," said Amla, who averages almost 50 and has scored almost 8,000 runs in the ODI format. "Desperate? I don't think just yet. Six out of six basically gets you there. It's about reassessing and getting better."

Stay up to date on all the latest News news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Cricket World Cup South Africa World Cup 2019

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
People offer prayers on the occasion of Eid al-Adha at Qutb Shahi Tombs in Hyderabad on Wednesday | S Senbagapandiyan
India celebrates Eid, Former Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah attends prayers in Bangalore
India are set to lock horns with South Africa in their opening match of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup. (Photo | AP)
Team India look to begin World Cup 2019 with a bang
Gallery
Nathan Coulter-Nile's record-breaking innings laid the platform for Australia's 15-run victory over the West Indies on Thursday as the World Cup holders bounced back from a top-order collapse to make it two successive wins. (Photo | AP)
ICC World Cup: Coulter-Nile, Mitchell Starc help Australia beat a spirited West Indies by 15 runs
It was a clinical performance from India that leaves the Proteas on the brink | AP
World Cup 2019: South Africa on the brink as India get off to a winning start
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp