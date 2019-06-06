Home Sport ICC World Cup News

ICC World Cup 2019: Coulter-Nile, Smith help Australia post 288 against West Indies

West Indies seamers Oshane Thomas and Sheldon Cottrell gave their side the best side possible by removing the in-form openers of the defending champions.

Published: 06th June 2019 02:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th June 2019 07:26 PM

Nathan Coulter-Nile played a remarkable innings to rescue Australia (ICC Twitter)

By PTI

TRENT BRIDGE: West Indies fast bowlers ripped through the Australian top-order in a brilliant spell before Steve Smith and the record-breaking Nathan Coulter-Nile led a stunning fightback to power the defending champions to 288 all out in their World Cup match here Thursday.

Sent into bat, the Australians were in all sorts of trouble against the short-pitched deliveries unleased by the West Indian fast bowlers, who extracted a lot of bounce and seam movement initially from the Trent Bridge track.

The Australians, who had easily beaten Afghanistan in their first match, lost four quick wickets for just 38 runs in the eighth over with Aaron Finch (6), David Warner (3), Usman Khawaja (13) and Glenn Maxwell (0) falling cheaply.

But, Smith led a remarkable fightback with a 73 off 103 deliveries while Coulter-Nile unleashed a late onslaught with an unbelievable 92 off 60 balls.

Coulter-Nile, who hit eight fours and four sixes, in fact, became the highest run scorer by a number eight batsman in a World Cup.

This was his maiden fifty in his 29th ODI. His previous highest was 34.

From 79 for five in the 17th over, the Australians clawed their way back to 119 for five at the halfway mark.

Steve Smith and Nathan Coulter-Nile | AP

With Smith and Coulter-Nile on the ascendency, they were 206 for six at the end of 40 overs before adding 81 runs in the final nine overs for five wickets.

The spadework for the fightback was done by Smith, who, in March, came out of a 12-month ban for his involvement in the Cape Town ball-tampering scandal.

Coming out at the team total of 26 for two in the fourth over, Smith played a defiant yet solid innings to hold the Australian innings together.

He hit seven boundaries for his 20th ODI fifty and first after his international comeback.

Wicketkeeper batsman Alex Carey chipped in with a 55-ball 45, which was studded with five boundaries, for an invaluable 68-run stand for the sixth wicket with Smith to resurrect the Australian innings before Coulter-Nile played the innings of his life.

For West Indies, who had a four-pronged pace attack, Carlos Brathwaite was the most successful bowler with 3/67 while his fast bowling colleagues Oshane Thomas, Sheldon Cottrell and Andre Russell took two wickets apiece.

TAGS
Jason Holder Aus vs WI Nathan Coulter-Nile Australia cricket Australia vs West Indies World Cup 2019 Steve Smith ICC World Cup 2019 ICC World Cup cricket World Cup

