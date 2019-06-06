Home Sport ICC World Cup News

Kevin Pietersen's golden words for right-handers to tackle Jasprit Bumrah

Published: 06th June 2019 12:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th June 2019 02:15 PM   |  A+A-

Kevin Pietersen

Kevin Pietersen | AP

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Former England batsman Kevin Pietersen has offered a piece of advice to all batters, especially right-handers -- to help tackle Indian fast bowling spearhead and ICC world no 1. Jasprit Bumrah during the ongoing edition of the World Cup.

The key for the right-handed batsman while facing Bumrah is to take an off-stump guard and try and hit him between straight down the pitch and square leg, Pietersen took to Twitter to help the batters in the showpiece event.

"Quick memo to all right-handed batters - get onto off stump against Bumrah and look to hit him from, straight back at the stumps to square leg. Eliminate the off side completely!" tweeted Pietersen.

In the opening World Cup game against South Africa, Bumrah was once again at his menacing best as he scalped two wickets and broke the back of the Proteas top-order. His figures of 2/35 along with Yuzvendra Chahal's 4/51, helped India restrict Proteas to 227 which the Men in Blue chased down with six wickets in hand at the Ageas Bowl on Wednesday.

ALSO READ | Boom, Boom, Bumrah staying true to pace spearhead tag

Bumrah, 25, has so far taken 87 wickets in 50 matches he has played at an average of 22.0 and strike rate of 29.5. Since his ODI debut, no bowler has taken more wickets in death overs than Bumrah's 44.

India will face Australia in their next World Cup encounter on Sunday and the onus will once against be on Bumrah to take the Men in Blue off to a good start with the ball.

