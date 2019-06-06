Home Sport ICC World Cup News

MS Dhoni is faster than computer, says Pakistan great Shoaib Akhtar

Former pacer Shoaib Akhtar feels cricketers in India and Pakistan are being denied a chance to experience the historic cross-border sporting rivalry between the two countries due to politics. | File PTI

Former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar (File | PTI)

By IANS

LONDON: Former Pakistan quick Shoaib Akhtar said MS Dhoni is faster than a computer when it comes to cricketing acumen.

"Dhoni is faster than a computer. Whatever a computer can say about playing on a certain wicket, I believe that MS Dhoni can do it faster," said the former Pakistan pacer in his YouTube channel.

Dhoni scored 34 and effected a stumping as India cantered to a six-wicket victory over South Africa to start their World Cup campaign on a high on Wednesday.

Akhar also lavished praise on KL Rahul who has been identified as India's No. 4 batsman for the World Cup after much debate.

"I really like Rahul as a cricketer. I think Rahul can follow the footsteps of Virat Kohli and he can become a brilliant batsman in the future. When we met, I said that whenever you are not playing, release your anger in training. Do not lose focus and I believe you will become a big player in the future," said Akhtar.

Rahul scored 26 and more importantly shared an 85-run stand with centurion Rohit Sharma to steady India's ship after the loss of skipper Virat Kohli and helped the two time World champions coast to victory in the end.

