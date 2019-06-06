Home Sport ICC World Cup News

We are in bad situation, will introspect ahead of West Indies clash: Hashim Amla

The Proteas lost to India by six wickets on Wednesday, following defeats to England and Bangladesh in their first two matches.

Published: 06th June 2019 02:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th June 2019 02:46 PM   |  A+A-

South Africa's Hashim Amla. (Photo | AFP)

South Africa's Hashim Amla. (Photo | AFP)

By PTI

SOUTHAMPTON: The South Africans are in a "bad situation" after suffering their third successive loss in the World Cup and will need to introspect ahead of the crucial tie against the West Indies, says opener Hashim Amla.

The Proteas lost to India by six wickets on Wednesday, following defeats to England and Bangladesh in their first two matches.

"We're in a bad situation. We've played pretty average cricket and we need to turn it around by playing our best cricket," Amla was quoted as saying in Sport24.co.za.

South Africa will next face the West Indies on June 10.

"We're all disappointed, but we've got five days before the next game. You've got to allow some time for guys to introspect," he said.

Amla said there is no lack of motivation and they are leaving no stone unturned to get their campaign back on track.

"I don't think there is a lack of motivation. Body language will always come up when you lose a game or two, or three. I certainly don't think anyone could fault body language today (Wednesday)," he said.

"We fought. Everybody wants to perform ... there is no doubt about that. We're out there practising and doing everything we can to put the numbers on the board."

Former South Africa off-spinner Pat Symcox, meanwhile, has blamed the system and called for major changes in domestic cricket.

"We can have a go at the team and the players, but they are probably the best we've got at the moment, and they're only products of the system," Symcox said in an interview with The Citizen newspaper before the match.

"I have no confidence in the system or the production line any more and this can't be turned around by one or two players."

After South African batsmen managed to score 227 for nine against India, Symcox tweeted: "If your batters don't score enough runs it makes no difference who your bowlers are on flat pitches...you will lose to good teams."

Stay up to date on all the latest News news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Hashim Amla West Indies World Cup 2019 ICC World Cup 2019

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
People offer prayers on the occasion of Eid al-Adha at Qutb Shahi Tombs in Hyderabad on Wednesday | S Senbagapandiyan
India celebrates Eid, Former Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah attends prayers in Bangalore
India are set to lock horns with South Africa in their opening match of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup. (Photo | AP)
Team India look to begin World Cup 2019 with a bang
Gallery
Nathan Coulter-Nile's record-breaking innings laid the platform for Australia's 15-run victory over the West Indies on Thursday as the World Cup holders bounced back from a top-order collapse to make it two successive wins. (Photo | AP)
ICC World Cup: Coulter-Nile, Mitchell Starc help Australia beat a spirited West Indies by 15 runs
It was a clinical performance from India that leaves the Proteas on the brink | AP
World Cup 2019: South Africa on the brink as India get off to a winning start
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp