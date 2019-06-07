Adam Zampa found guilty of breaching ICC code of conduct

By IANS

LONDON: Australia leg-spinner Adam Zampa was on Friday reprimanded for breaching Level 1 of the ICC Code of Conduct during their World Cup tie against the West Indies.

Zampa was found to have breached Article 2.3 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to using audible obscenities in an international match, a statement said.

Zampa was not only handed a formal warning but one demerit point was also added to his disciplinary record.

The incident occurred at the end of the 29th over of the West Indies innings when Zampa was heard using an audible obscenity by the umpires.

"Zampa admitted the offence and accepted the sanction proposed by Jeff Crowe of the Emirates Elite Panel of ICC Match Referees and, as such, there was no need for a formal hearing," the statement read.

"On-field umpires Marais Erasmus and Chris Gaffaney, third umpire Ruchira Palliyaguruge and fourth official S Ravi levelled the charges."

Australia won the game by 15 runs to record their second victory in as many matches after beating Afghanistan in their opening game.