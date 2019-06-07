Home Sport ICC World Cup News

Brune partners with BCCI, designs leather bags exclusively for Indian World Cup team 

Premium leather shoes and accessories brand Brune has partnered with BCCI for upcoming World Cup 2019 series.

Published: 07th June 2019 07:45 AM

Each bag has been designed to complement the dapper ‘cricketer’ look and the sassy persona of the players. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

Premium leather shoes and accessories brand Brune has partnered with BCCI for upcoming World Cup 2019 series. The company is designing bespoke bags and shoes exclusively for the Indian cricket team for the tour.The range comprises of 110 bags (55 duffles and 55 backpacks) and complements the men in blue with the leather’s ‘yellow tan’.

Each bag has been designed to complement the dapper ‘cricketer’ look and the sassy persona of the players. Also, Brune’s stylish formal yellow tan shoes will be sported by the team at the official dinner and ambassador meet in Wales. Similar designs are available on Voganow.com for customers to buy and get their own initials with no extra charges.

Tabby Bhatia, Founder, Brune said, “We feel privileged on being a part of this journey and cheering for our country all though. This has given our brand a new dimension and further validated our bespoke services in the best possible way. “

