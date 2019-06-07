Home Sport ICC World Cup News

Do you know which bowler holds the record for fastest 150 ODI wickets?

New Zealand's Trent Boult is in the third spot, having reached the landmark in 81 ODIs, followed by Brett Lee and Ajantha Mendis.

fast bowlers
By PTI

NOTTINGHAM: Australia pace spearhead Mitchell Starc became the fastest to 150 wickets in One-day Internationals on way to his match-winning five-wicket haul against the West Indies in the World Cup here.

Starc's sixth five-wicket haul derailed West Indies' chase in their World Cup tie at Trent Bridge on Thursday.

His figures of five for 44 guided Australia to a 15-run win over the West Indies.

Mitchell Starc was at his best against West Indies | AP

Starc surpassed Pakistan great Saqlain Mushtaq to the fastest to 150 wickets.

The Australian achieved the milestone in 77 ODIs, a match quicker than Saqlain.

New Zealand's Trent Boult is in the third spot, having reached the landmark in 81 ODIs, followed by Brett Lee (82) and Ajantha Mendis (84).

 

