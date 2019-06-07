Rain washes out Pakistan-Sri Lanka World Cup match

By AFP

BRISTOL: The World Cup match between Pakistan and Sri Lanka was abandoned without a ball being bowled on Friday after persistent rain in Bristol.

The game was scheduled to begin at 10:30 (0930 GMT) but was eventually called off in the afternoon, with both teams being awarded a point.

When the game was originally due to start, large areas of the playing area were covered under dark skies in Bristol.

When the weather relented, some of the ground covers were taken off after reserve umpire Rod Tucker had an initial inspection.

Umpires Nigel Llong and Ian Gould had the first inspection of the ground at 1430 GMT and then had another one but that wasn't enough to get the green light to start the match.

Both Pakistan and Sri Lanka bounced back after opening defeats.

Pakistan lost to the West Indies by seven wickets at Trent Bridge before beating England by 14 runs at the same venue on Monday.

Sri Lanka crashed to a 10-wicket defeat against New Zealand before pulling off a 34-run win against Afghanistan in a rain-affected game.

All 10 teams play each other in a round-robin format, with the top four qualifying for the semi-finals.