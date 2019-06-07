Home Sport ICC World Cup News

Rain washes out Pakistan-Sri Lanka World Cup match

The game was abandoned without a ball being bowled after persistent rain in Bristol forced both teams take one point apiece.

Published: 07th June 2019 08:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th June 2019 08:42 PM   |  A+A-

rain, Bristol County Ground

Rain played spoilsport in Bristol | AP

By AFP

BRISTOL: The World Cup match between Pakistan and Sri Lanka was abandoned without a ball being bowled on Friday after persistent rain in Bristol.

The game was scheduled to begin at 10:30 (0930 GMT) but was eventually called off in the afternoon, with both teams being awarded a point.

When the game was originally due to start, large areas of the playing area were covered under dark skies in Bristol.

When the weather relented, some of the ground covers were taken off after reserve umpire Rod Tucker had an initial inspection.

Umpires Nigel Llong and Ian Gould had the first inspection of the ground at 1430 GMT and then had another one but that wasn't enough to get the green light to start the match.

Both Pakistan and Sri Lanka bounced back after opening defeats.

Pakistan lost to the West Indies by seven wickets at Trent Bridge before beating England by 14 runs at the same venue on Monday.

Sri Lanka crashed to a 10-wicket defeat against New Zealand before pulling off a 34-run win against Afghanistan in a rain-affected game.

All 10 teams play each other in a round-robin format, with the top four qualifying for the semi-finals.

TAGS
World Cup 2019 Sri Lanka cricket Pakistan cricket

Comments

