Star Sports restrained from interfering live streaming of World Cup by Powersportz.tv

By IANS

GURUGRAM: A Gurugram court on Saturday restrained Star India Pvt Ltd from interfering with Powersportz.tv.'s right for live telecast of the Cricket World Cup in digital platform till July 1.

"Defendant No.1 (Star Sports Pvt Ltd) is restrained from interfering with rights of plaintiff (Konnexions Broadcast Pvt Ltd), which are there strictly under the licence agreements dated March 8, 2018 and October 3, 2018," said Additional District Judge Alka Malik.

Konnexions Broadcast's advocate R. Krishnaamorthi said that as per agreements dated March 8, 2018 and October 3, 2018, the company got the right to subscribe visuals of match from UK-based organisations -- Sports News Television and Perform Media.

Powersportz.tv. is the 24x7 live sports news and journalism channel of Konnexions Broadcast Pvt. Ltd.

The court also clarified that the injunction was operative qua rights of Konnexions Broadcast under the aforesaid agreements and anything done in violation thereof would not be covered under the injunction order.

The court has also directed Star Sports to file reply on the Konnexions Broadcast's plea and listed the matter for July 1 for further hearing.

The court observed that it is evident that by virtue of present suit, Konnexions Broadcast is seeking its rights in pursuance of agreement dated March 8, 2018 with Sports News and agreement dated October 3 2018 with Perform Media.

The court has also sent notice to Sports News Television and Perform Media at their UK address through UK High Commission on furnishing requisite undertaking by the counsel and other processes as required within seven days.

The Konnexions Broadcast in a statement to IANS said that Powerzportz.tv will be continuing its eight-hour live telecast, which also happens to be the only live broadcast of the World Cup which is also available on the Amazon platform.

Some of the cricketing legends like Clive Lloyd, Desmond Haynes and Carl Rackemann, Andy Bichel are on air for Powesportz in the ongoing World Cup.

Star Sports had sent a legal notice to Konnexions Broadcast Pvt Ltd and the host provider Amazon accusing them of copyright violations on May 30, the opening day of the World Cup.

On her part, Kanthi D Suresh, Editor-in-Chief of Powersportz.tv, said she was happy with the decision and that her stand was vindicated.

"We did not violate any rule and I must add here that this ruling must have come as a huge relief to the large worldwide audience of Powersportz.tv," Kanthi D Suresh said.