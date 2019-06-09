Home Sport ICC World Cup News

India vs Australia LIVE: Australia face uphill battle in pursuit of record chase

The opening batsman led the Indian charge after captain Virat Kohli won the toss and batted

Published: 09th June 2019 02:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th June 2019 10:51 PM   |  A+A-

Kohli, Dhoni

India captain Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni during the match against Australia (Photo | AP)

By AFP

LONDON: Shikhar Dhawan hit a sparkling century to help India post 352 for five against Australia in a key World Cup clash at the Oval on Sunday. Despite fifties from David Warner and Steve Smith, Australia are in an uphill battle in pursuit of a record chase.

The opening batsman led the Indian charge after captain Virat Kohli won the toss and batted -- a decision he said was a "no-brainer" given the sunny conditions in south London.

Kohli also came out all guns blazing to smash 82 and combine with Hardik Pandya for an 81-run third-wicket stand that saw the pair pummel world champions Australia's bowlers.

The left-handed Dhawan made 117 off 109 balls and shared an opening stand of 127 with Rohit Sharma (57) that set the tone for the innings.

ALSO READ | Rohit Sharma becomes fastest to reach 2000 runs against Australia in ODI history

India's total meant Australia were left needing to surpass Ireland's 329 for seven against England in 2011, the highest score by any team batting second to win a World Cup match.

Dhawan and Sharma, who made 57, turned around their cautious start against the Australia new-ball pair of Pat Cummins and Mitchell Starc to put India in control with their 16th century partnership in one-day internationals.

Paceman Nathan Coulter-Nile finally struck in the 23rd over, having Sharma caught behind, with both Australia and India looking to extend unbeaten records at this year's World Cup.

It was a first wicket of the World Cup for Coulter-Nile, who feared he might be dropped despite a match-winning 92 with the bat in Australia's narrow win over the West Indies last time out.

Dhawan carried on, however, to reach a hundred with a single of Marcus Stoinis after the ball rebounded off the stumps. 

He acknowledged his 17th ODI century by taking off his helmet and waving his bat to huge cheers from a largely India-supporting crowd.

The aggressive Dhawan then drove a 93 mph delivery from Starc straight past the left-arm quick's head for four.

But Starc eventually had Dhawan caught at deep midwicket to end an innings featuring 16 boundaries

Kohli, out for 18 in India's opening win against South Africa, then took as all-rounder Pandya, pushed up the order, provided superb support for his skipper.

Kohli registered his 50th fifty at this level in an already illustrious career that has taken him to the top of the world's batting chart in Test and ODI cricket.

Pandya, who was dropped first ball by wicket-keeper Alex Carey, made the most of his reprieve to hit 48 runs off just 27 deliveries before falling to Cummins.

ALSO READ | Fans shows support for MS Dhoni, flaunt 'Balidaan Badge' at Oval

MS Dhoni also chipped in with a brisk 27 as India scored 59 runs from the last five overs.

Stoinis took the wickets of Dhoni and Kohli in the last over but KL Rahul finished off the innings with a boundary.

Stay up to date on all the latest News news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
india vs australia World Cup 2019 ICC World Cup 2019 Virat Kohli ICC World Cup Shikhar Dhawan Rohit Sharma

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Screengrab of CCTV visual of the attack on CPM rebel leader. (Photo | Manu R Mavelil/EPS)
Watch CCTV visuals of attack on Kerala CPM rebel leader COT Nazeer
Bihar deputy CM Sushil Kumar Modi poses for a picture in front of the 'congratulatory gate' built to commemorate demonetisation. (Photo | EPS)
Bihar daily wage labourer builds 'badhaai gate' to celebrate demonetisation
Gallery
It was an all-round performance from India | AP
World Cup 2019: India end Australia's winning streak
Three games played. Three wins. It has been the perfect start for New Zealand | AP
New Zealand continue World Cup winning streak against Afghanistan 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp