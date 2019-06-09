Home Sport ICC World Cup News

London Underground: Controversy around Dhoni's wicketkeeping gloves dominate pre-match media conference

A question on Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s gloves controversy was inevitable at the official pre-match media conference.

Dhoni is an Honorary Lieutenant Colonel in the Parachute Regiment of the Territorial Army and dagger is part of their emblem. | AP

Dhoni is an Honorary Lieutenant Colonel in the Parachute Regiment of the Territorial Army and dagger is part of their emblem.

Rohit on point

A question on Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s gloves controversy was inevitable at the official pre-match media conference. It came from an English journalist, who asked Rohit Sharma whether he was surprised by the reactions the incident has caused. Instead of stoking the fire further, the vice-captain chose a good way to deal with it.

“I have no idea about it, to be honest,” he said. Prodded further, he dead-batted the question again. “See I’m not the captain. I don’t know what is going on about it. Maybe we’ll see tomorrow (Sunday).”

Indian connection in the Australian camp

Two Indians — leg-spinner Pradeep Sahu and chinaman KK Jiyas — have been travelling with the Australian team as net bowlers. They were with Aaron Finch’s team during the ODI series in Indian earlier this year and are at the World Cup as well.

The five-time world champions had hired them to prepare for the test they expect against Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav. Handpicked by Australia’s spin consultant Sridharan Sriram, they were at the nets at The Oval on Saturday.

It was learnt that they had been part of the team’s pre-tournament camp in Dubai as well. Jiyas is from Kerala and Sahu from Haryana. That makes it three Indians in Australia’s non-playing squad. It can be noted that former India spinner Sunil Joshi is also at the World Cup, as a spin consultant of Bangladesh.

Stable after the fatal blow

There was a close shave for a net bowler at The Oval on Saturday morning. Bowling to David Warner, one of them got hit on the forehead by a crisply timed straight drive and had to be taken to hospital for precautionary tests.

He was declared alright later and there was no concussion, as was initially feared. It was learnt that his name is Jaikishan and he is one of the several net bowlers of Indian origin.

After getting struck, he fell on the ground as members of the Australian team rushed towards him. The paramedics arrived soon and practice was halted for about 10 minutes before he was stretchered off and taken to the medical room at the stadium.

