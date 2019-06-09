Rashid Khan recovering well, says Afghanistan captain Gulbadin Naib

Home Sport ICC World Cup News

Rashid was not able to bowl in the match against New Zealand after being hit on the head by a short delivery from pacer Lockie Ferguson while batting.

Published: 09th June 2019 03:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th June 2019 03:44 PM

Afghanistan's Rashid Khan (L) receives support from New Zealand's captain Kane Williamson during the 2019 Cricket World Cup group stage match between Afghanistan and New Zealand. (Photo |AFP)

By IANS

TAUNTON: Afghanistan captain Gulbadin Naib said his star leg-spinner Rashid Khan should be ready to play in the team's next match at the 2019 World Cup. Rashid was not able to bowl in the match against New Zealand after being hit on the head by a short delivery from pacer Lockie Ferguson while batting.

"He's feeling better now. The doctor him not to go to the field but now he's feeling well. So he needed rest. Obviously, we have a couple of days. He's fine now," Naib told reporters.

The ball bounced off Rashid's helmet and hit the stumps. Medical attention was necessitated as Rashid looked disoriented as he left the field.

It was later revealed that he had failed a concussion test and won't be able to take any further part in the match. The incident raised concern over Rashid's ability to participate in Afghanistan's remaining matches. Naib said that the 20-year-old will be undergoing a few more tests before their next match against South Africa which will be played on June 15.

"I asked the physio if he needed rest...," said Naib. "We have a rest of one week befor the other game. So now he's feeling well. He may go to the hospital for some tests.

"He's well. Afghani people are strong. So it's just a small thing."

