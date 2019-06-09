Home Sport ICC World Cup News

World Cup 2019: Key players to watch out in India vs Australia clash

Two-time World Cup winner India will have to be at their best to compete against four-time Cup holders and defending champions Australia.

Published: 09th June 2019 02:20 PM

India's Jasprit Bumrah, left, celebrates with captain Virat Kohli. (Photo | AP)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: After winning their opening match in the World Cup, India would look for a second victory in the much-awaited clash against Australia at the Oval, while the Down Under team is looking for its third consecutive win in the 50-over tournament.

Two-time World Cup winner India will have to be at their best to compete against four-time Cup holders and defending champions Australia. In the recent One-Day International (ODI) series, India lost three straight matches to Australia despite having an upper hand in the first two games. The series concluded with Australia defeating India 3-2.

Both the teams have the potential to dominate each other, but the side that will possess better skills on the match day will eventually earn the points.

Ahead of the high-octane clash, here are some key players to look out for:

Jasprit Bumrah

The 25-year-old speed prodigy is considered to be a key player for India. Bumrah's unconventional high-arm action and ability to bowl with variations make him a rare bowler among the cricketing fraternity. Ranked at number one, the Indian paceman returned with figures of 2-35 against South Africa in first World Cup match against South Africa. Apart from his wicket-taking skills, he is very economical in the death overs.

Aaron Finch

Credit for Australia's comeback must go to their skipper Finch who rallied his troops to their recent victories in the one-day cricket. Finch amassed 451 runs in five matches and guided his side throughout to white-wash Pakistan in recently concluded bilateral series. In their first match against Afghanistan, Finch scored 66 runs.

MS Dhoni

The wicket-keeper batsman Dhoni led India to its second World Cup title in 2011. The former captain has been a guiding force of the team and helped Virat Kohli during the crucial overs. In a World Cup warm-up match against Bangladesh, Dhoni smashed 113 runs off just 78 balls, which saw four boundaries and seven sixes. This knock silenced the critics who had been criticising Dhoni's performance lately. Amid the gloves controversy against South Africa, Dhoni scored much needed 34 runs to beat South Africa.

Mitchell Starc

The 29-year old left-arm pacer with his last performance impressed cricket enthusiasts and critics alike. Starc returned with figures of 5-46 against West Indies as he played a major role in turning the tables in favour of Australia. In two World Cup matches, Starc has six wickets under his belt and will look to add more against India.

Yuzvendra Chahal

The spin lead of India is in great form as in the first World Cup match, he took four crucial wickets and provided the base for his team's victory. The leg-spinner will now test Australia's temperament and look to take early wickets for India.

TAGS
key players India vs Australia Jasprit Bumrah Aaron Finch ICC World Cup 2019 Cricket World Cup 2019

