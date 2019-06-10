Home Sport ICC World Cup News

Bhuvneshwar Kumar was always our second pacer for World Cup: Bowling coach Bharath Arun

While Mohammed Shami played bulk of the matches across formats as Bumrah's new ball partner, a lot of eyebrows were raised when Shami was dropped in favour of the UP pacer.

Published: 10th June 2019 07:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th June 2019 07:17 PM   |  A+A-

India's Bhuvneshwar Kumar celebrates after the dismissal of Australia's Marcus Stoinis during the 2019 Cricket World Cup group stage match between India and Australia at The Oval in London. (Photo | AFP)

India's Bhuvneshwar Kumar celebrates after the dismissal of Australia's Marcus Stoinis during the 2019 Cricket World Cup group stage match between India and Australia at The Oval in London. (Photo | AFP)

By PTI

LONDON: India's bowling coach Bharath Arun said team management had always been clear that it was Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who would be Jasprit Bumrah's new-ball partner in the seamer-friendly English conditions during World Cup.

While Mohammed Shami played bulk of the matches across formats as Bumrah's new ball partner, a lot of eyebrows were raised when Shami was dropped in favour of the UP pacer.

"I think in the first place it was always Bumrah and Bhuvi even before the start of the tournament," Arun said during an interaction at the mixed zone.

"Because considering the English conditions, Bhuvi is a good option as he moves ball around pretty well and is good at the death too. They were always the first two choices.

"Yes, he (Shami) will have his chances in the tournament and once you are in the team, you have got to wait for your chances and grab onto the opportunities that come your way," the bowling coach had words of encouragement for the Bengal pacer.

Jasprit Bumrah has now been India's primary weapon and Arun feels that it is a dream to have an asset like him.

"It's a dream to have a bowler like Bumrah. He is probably one of the best in the world -- both at the start as well as at the death. My job is to remind them about plans and what they have done in the past," he said.

He was happy that the team executed the plan against David Warner perfectly as he didn't get a single delivery to play the cut shot.

"The plan was to not give Warner any width and take the pace away from the ball. I thought they executed the plan well."

Kuldeep Yadav seemed to be rediscovering himself after a horrendous IPL and Arun said all he did prior to the start of the tournament was remind the young left-arm wrist spinner about the things that got him success in the first place.

"Every bowler goes through a phase where they have a rough patch just like an out-of-form batsman. My job was to remind him and show him all the good things that he had done in the past.

"Sometimes, they tend to move away from basics and you need to show them what made them successful so that they can get back to their own self," the coach said.

Stay up to date on all the latest News news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Bharath Arun Bhuvneshwar Kumar Jasprit Bumrah Mohammed Shami

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
actor-writer Girish Karnad at the 7th edition of 'Bangalore Literature Festival BLF in Bengaluru. (File | PTI)
Life was an endless play for Girish Karnad
Actors Crazy Mohan (R) and Manivannan in 'Sishya'. (File Photo | EPS)
RIP 'Crazy' Mohan: Tamil cinema will miss its original funny man
Gallery
Playwright, actor and screenwriter Crazy Mohan died on Monday at Chennai's Kauvery Hospital, after suffering a massive heart attack. (File Photo | EPS)
Check out some rare photos of playwright and actor Crazy Mohan
Girish Karnad gestures after addressing the media in Bangalore as Jnanpith awardee U R Ananthamurthy looks on. (File Photo | EPS)
Girish Karnad: Remembering the multifaceted man who straddled the worlds of theatre and cinema
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp