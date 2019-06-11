Home Sport ICC World Cup News

Faf du Plessis breaks silence on AB de Villiers, says told him it was too late to consider request

Du Plessis, who has not spoken on the issue earlier, chose to open up on Monday after his side's match against the West Indies was washed out.

Published: 11th June 2019 02:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th June 2019 02:34 PM   |  A+A-

South Africa batsman AB de Villiers (File | AFP)

By PTI

SOUTHAMPTON: South African captain Faf du Plessis has broken his silence on the controversy surrounding AB de Villiers' wanting to come out of retirement for the World Cup, saying he had told the swashbuckler that it was too late to consider the offer.

Just after South Africa lost to India by six wickets on June 6, news came out that de Villiers had wanted to come out of retirement for the World Cup but his last-ditch offer was rejected by South Africa's team management on the eve of the squad announcement.

Du Plessis, who has not spoken on the issue earlier, chose to open up on Monday after his side's match against the West Indies was washed out.

He said de Villiers made the request to him on a phone call when both of them were in India playing in the recent IPL.

Du Plessis was playing for Chennai Super Kings and de Villiers for Royal Challengers Bangalore.

"He (de Villiers) didn't come to me. It was just a conversation, a phone call the night before the team got announced. It was just a 'This is what I'm feeling'. I said to him 'I think it is too late but I will check in with the coach and the selectors the next morning to get their opinion on it as the squad was already announced or picked'," du Plessis said.

"But that day there was the announcement. When I spoke to the coach and the selectors the next day, they all agreed that it was way, way too late to change the team on 99.99," he said at the post-match press conference.

ALSO READ | Faf du Plessis hopes AB de Villiers row sparks South Africa

ESPNcricinfo had claimed that de Villiers approached du Plessis, head coach Ottis Gibson and convenor of selectors Linda Zondi, expressing his desire to come out of international retirement, but the offer was not entertained by the trio.

De Villiers had called it quits from international cricket in May 2018, claiming that he was "tired" and "running out of gas".

Du Plessis insisted that the furore surrounding de Villiers' proposed return from international retirement has not been a factor in the team's disjointed display in the World Cup so far and instead he believes it could be the sort of issue that draws the squad closer together.

ALSO READ | South Africa coach Ottis Gibson frustrated by AB De Villiers storm

"I think a little bit of both. I think to say no, it didn't, or to say yes, it did, unites us as a team. We do feel like the news came in and went through the team. It didn't have a huge impact. There was just a discussion on clarity and on making sure everyone knows what's going on and then it was moving on.

"The team was happy to get on with business. But it is stuff like that, generally, that can give you direction in your team and give you purpose to focus on what lies ahead," he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest News news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
AB de Villiers Faf du Plessis South Africa cricket team World Cup 2019 2019 World Cup

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
actor-writer Girish Karnad at the 7th edition of 'Bangalore Literature Festival BLF in Bengaluru. (File | PTI)
Life was an endless play for Girish Karnad
Actors Crazy Mohan (R) and Manivannan in 'Sishya'. (File Photo | EPS)
RIP 'Crazy' Mohan: Tamil cinema will miss its original funny man
Gallery
Playwright, actor and screenwriter Crazy Mohan died on Monday at Chennai's Kauvery Hospital, after suffering a massive heart attack. (File Photo | EPS)
Check out some rare photos of playwright and actor Crazy Mohan
Girish Karnad gestures after addressing the media in Bangalore as Jnanpith awardee U R Ananthamurthy looks on. (File Photo | EPS)
Girish Karnad: Remembering the multifaceted man who straddled the worlds of theatre and cinema
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp