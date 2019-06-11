Injured Shikhar Dhawan ruled out of ICC World Cup for three weeks

By PTI

NOTTINGHAM: Shikhar Dhawan has been ruled out of the 2019 Cricket World Cup for three weeks with a fractured thumb. He had been hit on his left thumb during India’s match against defending champions Australia at The Oval on Sunday.

The left-hander, who had hit a century against the defending champions at the Oval, underwent precautionary scans to determine the extent of injury on his swollen left thumb.

The World Cup, which started May 30, ends on July 14.

Dhawan was the hero of India's win over Australia on Sunday with a knock of 117 off 109 balls.

He played through pain after being hit on his left thumb by a rising delivery from pacer Nathan Coulter-Nile and would be sitting out of India's next match against New Zealand here on Thursday.

Designated standbys Rishabh Pant and Ambati Rayudu are in contention to replace Dhawan in case he is completely ruled out of the event.

But the team management might push for Mumbai batsman and India A captain Shreyas Iyer as he is a specialist No. 4 batsman.

Iyer is currently in England.

Dhawan is being assessed by Patrick Farhart and specialists are being consulted right now to get a clear idea on his availability.

Dhawan didn't take the field due to the injury during the clash against Australia and Ravindra Jadeja fielded in his place for the entire 50 overs.

He underwent scans here in which the fracture came to light.