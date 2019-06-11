Home Sport ICC World Cup News

Cricket World Cup 2019: Rain to continue, could disrupt next few matches

The Met Office have issued yellow alerts and there is belief that this could be one of the wettest June’s on record in England.

Published: 11th June 2019 02:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th June 2019 01:37 PM

Southampton rain

The match between South Africa and West Indies was abandoned due to rain

By Express News Service

A common theme on Monday — on-and-off drizzle followed by heavy bouts of rainfall in Southampton — could spread to other parts of the country over the next three-four days, especially in the south and east. This report is bad news for the ongoing World Cup, which has already seen two matches washed out or abandoned.

The Met Office have issued yellow alerts and there is belief that this could be one of the wettest June’s on record in England. “A very unsettled spell of weather is expected to affect many parts of England and Wales this week,” a press release from the Met Office read. “Rain and thunderstorms will be particularly intense across southern and eastern parts of England over the next few days.”

Clashes likely to be affected 

Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka (Tuesday; Bristol):

Forecast says it may rain at least till Saturday. Tuesday’s prediction is grim. A 90% chance of rain.

Australia vs Pakistan (Wednesday; Taunton):

The south coast is going to be worst affected but there could be a slight chance of play going ahead if system moves inland. 

India vs New Zealand (Thursday; Nottingham):

Expected to be cold with a chance of precipitation of 70%. 

