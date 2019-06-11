Home Sport ICC World Cup News

World Cup 2019: Rain delays start of Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka match

They had lost to New Zealand by 10 wickets and brought their campaign back with a 34-run victory against Afghanistan.

Published: 11th June 2019 03:13 PM

The toss at Bristol has been delayed due to rain, but the covers are being peeled off. (Photo | Twitter/@cricketworldcup)

By PTI

BRISTOL: Heavy rains delayed the start of the World Cup match between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka here Tuesday.

With incessant rain lashing the ground here, toss was delayed.

Sri Lanka's previous game against Pakistan was called off due to heavy rain and the two teams were forced to split points.

Bangladesh, on the other hand, defeated South Africa by 21-runs in their opening match before losing to England by 106 runs and to New Zealand by two wickets.

