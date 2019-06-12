Home Sport ICC World Cup News

Sania Mirza slams 'cringeworthy' TV ads hyping the India-Pakistan World Cup match

Sania Mirza made a blunt assessment of the advertisements aired on both sides of the border.

Published: 12th June 2019 04:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th June 2019 05:00 PM   |  A+A-

Sania Mirza (File photo | Twitter)

Sania Mirza (File photo | Twitter)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Tennis star Sania Mirza on Wednesday slammed the "cringeworthy" TV advertisements hyping the much-awaited World Cup match between India and Pakistan.

The advertisement was in run-up to the Sunday's clash between the arch-rivals, has heated up with TV channels in both the countries putting out despicable ads.

Pakistan's Jazz TV has produced an ad, which features a character who is seen mimicking Indian Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman, captured by the Pakistani military a day after the Balakot airstrike.

ALSO READ | Pakistan channel's Abhinandan spoof ad sparks controversy ahead of World Cup clash

The 33 seconds ad shows a model in a blue India jersey, sporting Varthaman's trademark moustache. He is seen repeating Abhinandan's viral remarks, "I'm sorry, I am not supposed to tell you this" to the questions asked on India's strategy for the match.

India's Star TV, on the other hand, has been running an ad where an Indian supporter describes himself as Pakistan's "abbu" (father), referring to India's domination over their rivals in the World Cup.

"Cringeworthy ads on both sides of the border, seriously guys, you don't need to 'hype up' or market the match anymore specially with rubbish! it has ENOUGH attention already! It's only cricket for God sake, and if you think it's anymore than that then get a grip or get a life !!," Sania wrote on her twitter handle.

Tension escalated between India and Pakistan after the Pulwama terror attack in which 40 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel were killed on February 14.

Stay up to date on all the latest News news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sania Mirza Abhinandan Varthaman ICC Cricket World Cup ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 TV advertisements

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chandrayaan-2 is scheduled to launch during the window of 9 July to 16 July 16 with an expected Moon landing on 6 September 2019 (Twitter Photo)
Chandrayaan-2 ready to launch on June 15
actor-writer Girish Karnad at the 7th edition of 'Bangalore Literature Festival BLF in Bengaluru. (File | PTI)
Life was an endless play for Girish Karnad
Gallery
Playwright, actor and screenwriter Crazy Mohan died on Monday at Chennai's Kauvery Hospital, after suffering a massive heart attack. (File Photo | EPS)
Check out some rare photos of playwright and actor Crazy Mohan
Girish Karnad gestures after addressing the media in Bangalore as Jnanpith awardee U R Ananthamurthy looks on. (File Photo | EPS)
Girish Karnad: Remembering the multifaceted man who straddled the worlds of theatre and cinema
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp