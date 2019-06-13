Home Sport ICC World Cup News

ICC World Cup 2019: Pakistan fan trolled on social media after loss to Australia

Pakistan will take on arch-rivals India in a crunch tie on Sunday, and fans would hope they can get their house in order then.

The fan was disappointed after seeing the Pakistani team's performance on the field. (Photo | Twitter)

By IANS

TAUNTON: A Pakistan fan was trolled on social media after the team failed to beat Australia, even after getting the chance to be on the driver's seat, in their World Cup clash on Wednesday.

Even the International Cricket Council (ICC), used the person's dejected look, turning his face away from the action at the ground, as a GIF to depict the grim picture during the match.

There were many other memes which flooded Twitter as fans brought to the fore a familiar picture where Pakistan come so close to winning but, more often than not, stumble at the final hurdle.

Pacer Mohammed Amir returned with career-best figures of 5/30 to bowl out Australia for 307 in 49 overs, with David Warner (107) starring with a hundred while skipper Aaron Finch scored 82.

Despite losing wickets at regular intervals, Pakistan were in the hunt till the end with captain Sarfaraz Ahmed (40) and Wahab Riaz (45) sharing a 64-run eighth wicket partnership. But Mitchell Starc got Wahab out and it was downhill from there on as Pakistan lost by 41 runs.

Earlier, Pakistan were 136/2 at one stage but then lost three wickets for just 11 runs. On the field, they were poor, to say the least, as they dropped sitters.

