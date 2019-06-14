Home Sport ICC World Cup News

New Zealand coach encourages players to spend time with families during World Cup breaks

New Zealand's Trent Boult (C) celebrates bowling India's KL Rahul for 6 runs during the 2019 Cricket World Cup warm up match between India and New Zealand at The Oval in London. (Photo | AFP)

New Zealand cricket team (Photo | AFP)

By PTI

NOTTINGHAM: For some teams, accompanying families can be a distraction in a major tournament but not for New Zealand with head cricket coach Gary Stead encouraging players to spend time with their loved ones during breaks in the ongoing World Cup.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has banned families of cricketers from accompanying them during the World Cup, while partners and families of the Australian cricket team have also been kept away.

However, table-toppers New Zealand have encouraged the families of the players to join the team on their travels in England and Wales.

"I think it's important that you manage your breaks," Stead said when asked about families of players travelling with the team.

The pace duo of Trent Boult and Tim Southee and opener Martin Guptill have been bringing their young kids on the flight.

After a washout game against India, the Black Caps will next play against South Africa on June 19 and Stead said the players can now take a bit of time off with families.

"Whilst we haven't played India, we've still prepared and everything you do in the build-up days is on the assumption you'll play a full day of cricket.

"We travel to Birmingham now but the players have the option to go elsewhere with their families. They have the option to stay elsewhere for a couple of days and get a bit of down time," he added.

