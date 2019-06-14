Home Sport ICC World Cup News

We have to play within our limitations, can't copy teams like India: Sri Lanka skipper Dimuth Karunaratne

Dimuth Karunaratne

Sri Lanka captain Dimuth Karunaratne (File Photo | AP)

LONDON: Sri Lanka will have to work within their limitations and can't copy a team like India in their pursuit for a knockout berth at the World Cup, said skipper Dimuth Karunaratne.

"We are a team with limited talent. If you compare us with a lot of other sides, we have major limitations. For example, the India side has someone who hits a hundred virtually in every match. In our team, we've only had one or two centurions all year," Karunaratne was quoted as saying in ESPNcricinfo.

"Their openers can hit the big shots any time they want. They can defend any time they want ... They've faced every bowler there is to face, either in internationals or the IPL, and they've got all that knowledge and experience," he said.

Karunaratne also said that his fast bowlers cannot be compared with the Indians.

"They've got fast bowlers that go at over 140kph. We don't have that luxury - we're 130, 135kph. So we have to work within those limitations. We have to compete, but we can't copy India. We have our own rhythm. If we play smart, we can beat anyone."

Despite just one win from four games, Sri Lanka are currently placed at the fifth spot in the points table, courtesy two wash out matches from which they shared points with Bangladesh and Pakistan.

Sri Lanka face defending champions Australia here Saturday.

